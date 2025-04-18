Spotty storms on Saturday, better chances for rain Easter morning

25 WEATHER — Tonight should be mainly quiet except for areas in the vicinity of Highway 281. These places may encounter some showers and thunderstorms late tonight. The storms will be moving northeast so I don't think we'll see much activity able to enter Central Texas. Heading through tomorrow, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, and a few showers and storms will attempt to pop up during the afternoon. These storms will not be able to grow much because of the limiting warm air above.

Late Saturday night, a line of storms should finally be able to push west to east, and should be encountering the western fringe of the area before dawn. This will mean we'll have a line of showers and storms coming through much of the area on Easter morning. However, it should be quickly weakening as it approaches I-35. Maybe there could be some strong to severe storms west of Highway 281, but the rest of us should just get rumbles with rain.

All that to say that outdoor plans for Easter are probably best for midday or the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-70s that day, with lots of sunshine returning for Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather