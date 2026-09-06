Spotty showers Sunday, hot for Labor Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Spotty and isolated showers over Central Texas has kept us on our toes so far this holiday weekend. Quite a few showers we noted over Waco, Woodway, and many surrounding areas. But the showers are so small, barely a mile-wide in any case, means that it's still hit-and-miss rainfall for most.

The humidity driven showers will dissipate quickly after sunset, with all showers dying out after 8pm. And while the humidity sticks around, the shower chances will not on Labor Day. Temperatures will still be upper 90s, with Waco likely hitting 100 degrees thanks to a modest urban heat island effect the city itself adds.

Unfortunately, all this week will be hot and humid with almost no rain chances. The Heat Dome will slide over the southwestern U.S. this week, then slide back over the southeastern U.S. next weekend. Blocking every opportunity for any storm fronts from reaching Central Texas. Closest opportunity might be Thursday evening and Friday... but the forecast modeling today stalled the front over Oklahoma or North Texas and never brought rain to our local region. Hence, I removed all rain chances for the 10-day forecast as a result.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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