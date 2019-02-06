Thomas Patrick joined 25 News in March 2026.

Thomas’ 13-year weather career has brought him to nearly all corners of the U.S., landing in Central Texas as of March 2026. From growing up with four-seasons weather in the Midwest to covering tornado outbreaks, wildfires, and blizzards throughout his career, Thomas is ready for the next weather adventure in the heart of Texas.

Most recently, Thomas was forecasting in the Pacific Northwest in Spokane at KREM. The mountain climates, windstorms, and wildfires are certainly unique to covering weather in the western U.S. But don’t underestimate the heat, as Thomas covered a PNW heat dome in 2021 that resulted in all-time temperature records being broken including setting a new Washington State record of 120 degrees!

Prior to that, Thomas was in Central Illinois at WICS in Springfield. This is where he developed his tornado coverage chops. Late spring and summer severe weather is very common there. But the worst tornadoes during his tenure were out-of-season. Thomas covered the aftermath of the EF3 Ottawa tornado on February 28th, 2017, and was in-studio / on-air for several hours during a tornado outbreak on December 1st, 2018 which also produced the EF3 Taylorville tornado.

Thomas’ tv broadcast meteorology career started in the Black Hills of South Dakota at KNBN in Rapid City. In 2013, Thomas covered, what very well could be, one of the worst blizzards he may ever experience. From October 3-5 in 2013, 3 to 4 feet of snow fell across western South Dakota! And in the Spring, near daily thunderstorms would create some very large hail where baseball size hail would hit Rapid City about once a year.

Relaying and reminiscing prior weather events is core to Thomas’ passion in meteorology. Thomas was interested in pursuing a weather career as early as age 5 when he would watch the lightning and thunderstorms growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That love of weather and a dedication to the science (and math) of meteorology led him to earn his meteorology degree at Valparaiso University in Indiana. He even studied directly under now ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee who taught the broadcast weather class at the university.

Thomas is thrilled to be in Central Texas and will be forecasting the major ups-and-down the weather will throw our way. That and you may see him on the roads storm chasing professionally in the 25 News Storm Wrangler!