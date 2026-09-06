2 people killed, two others critically injured in five-vehicle crash near Hillsboro

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 171 north of Hillsboro Saturday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety told us troopers responded to the crash on SH-171 near County Road 4223 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A farm tractor towing farm equipment was traveling northbound with its lights flashing when a northbound Ford Fiesta passed a pickup truck, re-entered the right lane, and crashed into the farm equipment, causing it to detach.

Shortly after, a southbound Chevrolet Traverse and a southbound Ford F-150 were involved in a crash with objects in the roadway. The driver and a passenger of the F-150, along with a passenger from the Traverse, exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway when they were struck by another vehicle.

Both occupants of the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Fiesta and the passenger from the Traverse were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported. Next of kin have not been notified. The investigation remains active.

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