Spotty showers and storms possible tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A couple showers and storms will be possible this evening along I-45. Most places will stay completely dry. Tomorrow's temperatures may top out in the upper-90s as opposed to the 100s. Once again, a few storms will be possible Saturday evening but that will be limited to eastern and northeastern fringes of Central Texas. Highs in the 100s will be back on Sunday.

The next workweek will be completely devoid of rain as high pressure strengthens. The heat index to start out the week will be near 105°, which is plenty hot but not hot enough for a Heat Advisory. Actual temperatures could climb to 103° on Thursday and Friday. If we're lucky, we could see a few storms come next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist