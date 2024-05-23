Spotty severe thunderstorms could return tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Through the mid-afternoon, there have been a few storms in the area producing some lightning and a bit of small hail. For now it looks like the most severe weather is behind us, at least for today. There may be a storm that could briefly become severe again before the evening is over, but generally into tonight it looks like we'll only be dealing with plain thunderstorms. It is possible that all the activity will have moved out by 8 PM.

Tomorrow, though, we'll be watching for what could be another round of some severe weather. A few storms will potentially develop along I-35 in the late afternoon and then move east, possibly merging into clusters. It is possible that we will see little to no storm development, but even if we only get a couple of storms, those would be able to produce some strong winds, large hail and perhaps an isolated tornado. Thankfully Saturday should be more calm with only slim chances of a storm.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather