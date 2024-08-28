Spotty rain chances continue

25 WEATHER — Gulf of Mexico moisture continues to stream into the area. This will allow for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms through the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 90s Thursday, but we will likely see slightly cooler conditions in the lower 90s Friday through Monday. We won't see a washout this weekend, but if you have outdoor plans, you probably will have to avoid a few storms from time to time.

Next week a weak upper low looks to stall over Texas. The exact location changes from run to run right now, which is normal this far out. With that said, it should be close enough to bring scattered showers and storms each day. Some of the rain could be locally heavy if things come together just right. With the added clouds and rain, highs should stay in the 80s!