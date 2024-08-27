Spotty PM storms continue

25 WEATHER — We are on a general downward trend with our temperatures, especially compared to the past couple of weeks. Highs will make it into the mid 90s Wednesday, but we should lower a bit more into the low to mid 90s Thursday through next week. Spotty afternoon and evening storms will continue. Rain chances will be capped at 20-30% for the rest of the week, so not everyone will see rain.

We may a little better chance of afternoon and evening storms as we head into the holiday weekend. I don't think we are washing out plans here, but there will be some splash and dash storms from time to time. Highs this weekend should be in the low 90s.

Next week will continue to bring better rain chances. Scattered showers and storms can be expected for most of the week the way it looks right now. Highs will clouds and rain chances will continue to lower into the 85-90° range.