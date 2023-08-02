Spoiler Alert: Heat continues ... Get used to it!

ENTER DATELINE — The headline says it all, the heat continues. On this Hump day, we have an Excessive Heat Warning and a Red Flag Warning in effect. Take heat precautions, and be sure to avoid doing things that could cause sparks as fires could ignite. West of I-35, the conditions will be right for these to spread quickly.

Don't expect much changes through the rest of the work week. There are some signs the high pressure ridge could relax a bit next week, but this won't bring a ton of relief. At most, I think we could just see a few showers. Temperatures will reach the triple digits still.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather