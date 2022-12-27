South Winds bring Warm-up for the rest of the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are once again dealing with a cold start across Central Texas with morning lows bottoming out int the low to mid 20s. This will be the last day of the cold as south wind will start to crank to round out the week. Unfortunately, that south wind will also bring a slew of cedar pollen in, so have the allergy meds ready!

Highs Tuesday afternoon will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. The biggest difference you'll notice is overnight, as we don't drop to freezing levels. We'll see highs in the 60s and 70s with a stout breeze both Wednesday and Thursday. Some showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, mainly east of I-35.

New Years plans look to go off without a hitch, as lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the 60s. We're monitoring another cold front next week which should bring a return of normal-like highs back along with rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather