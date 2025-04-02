Some storms possible Wednesday with an otherwise warm and muggy day

CENTRAL TEXAS — South breezes will continue to bring warm and muggy air into the area. We'll see highs in the mid 80s, with a couple storms possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Windy to start the morning, with relaxing winds later today.

Warm and muggy conditions continue.

A few storms will be possible at times today and tomorrow.

More widespread storms expected Friday and Saturday.

Some could be severe.

Good morning! We are waking up to a breezy, warm, and muggy morning across Central Texas. We will monitor for some storms that may develop to our west and work into our area. These are along a cold front that will work in. This front isn't strong, so don't expect a cool-down. As it washes out over our area, some storms may linger into the afternoon or some new ones may form. If they can tap into the energy in the atmosphere, there is a chance we see some low-end severe storms with gusty winds and large hail. This activity will be rather isolated, but will need to be monitored. Otherwise, expect highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday will also have the fuel for storms, but there appears to be less of a trigger. Still, if one can get going, large hail and wind will be the main threats.

We are still watching Friday closely as this system deepens over us. Right now, it looks like the best threat for severe storms will be to our north. If we can get storms to build during the heat of the day, they could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat, though a tornado can't be ruled out. Our best chance for storms will come overnight into Saturday morning. The good news is by that point, there will be little energy for severe storms. Rain should wind down later in the day on Saturday, clearing in time for Sunday as a cold front comes through. Things will turn quite cool to enter the new week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather