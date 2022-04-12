Some storms possible this evening

WACO, Texas — We're waking up to a very humid start to your Tuesday thanks to Gulf moisture that has worked in overnight.

That will eventually serve as the fuel for some strong to severe storms later on this afternoon.

The biggest threat does look like it will be north of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but an isolated storm will be possible across any of Central Texas.

We will likely only see 2 or 3 storms form, and those that do will have the potential to produce large hail to the size of baseballs if they can tap into the biggest energy in the atmosphere.

If these storms cluster and attempt to form into a complex, they could produce high winds as well. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Otherwise, we will see a humid day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. South breezes will be around as well.

A cold front will sweep across early Wednesday morning, and that could also ignite a few storms.

These will likely stay below severe limits.

Dry air will blow in from the northwest behind that front leading to a high fire danger once again on Wednesday. Don't burn anything or do anything that could ignite sparks as fires could spread rapidly.

An unsettled pattern sets up behind that front, as some models want to keep cool air around, while others quickly warm back into the 80s.

A few storm chances will move through as well, which may impact your Easter Sunday.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather