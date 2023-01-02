Some Storms possible Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to a very humid air mass across Central Texas. That humid air mass will eventually fuel some showers and storms later on this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s this afternoon along with breezy south winds. That will help to add to the fuel for storms later this afternoon. Some showers will be possible as early as Midday, but what we'll have to monitor for is if any storms can pop east of I-35 late in the afternoon or evening. If those can get going, the fuel is there to produce some severe storms, and the spin is there for a tornado or two. A cap of warm air aloft will try to limit anything, so it will come down to if storms can punch through that. I think the better threat for those severe storms will be found well east of Central Texas, over Louisiana and Arkansas.

A cold front will move through overnight, and storms could fire on that across the Brazos Valley, but those should stay below severe limits.

Behind this, cooler and drier air works in with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a good Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather