Some storms arrive tomorrow evening

25 WEATHER — Unfortunately the wickedly muggy air will be back for tomorrow, along with the cloud cover. We may see some breaks in the clouds heading into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with some upper-80s out to the west. The spike in temperatures will be due to compression from an approaching cold front. That front will be just to our northwest tomorrow evening, and it should be responsible for developing some thunderstorms. Those storms will arrive in the region before dark.

There will be some severe potential with the storms, mainly for large hail and strong winds. The best odds for some isolated severe weather will be north and west of Temple. The activity should fade away over the course of the night. We'll be left with a mostly cloudy day for Friday with 70s to the north and 80s to the south. Following that, the weekend may bring some rounds of moderate to heavy rain with flooding potential, which we will discuss more in future updates.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather