Some showers possible in Central Texas as Francine hits Louisiana

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will be more abundant today, keeping highs in the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible, mainly east of I-35. Some could produce heavy downpours.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A few showers will be possible today thanks to moisture from Francine. The best chances will be east of I-35.

Humidity is increasing today, which will make it warm and muggy.

A heat wave rolls in on the backside of Francine to take us into the weekend.

Hopefully you enjoyed the crisp and cool mornings across Central Texas the last few days, because they'll be gone for the rest of the week. As Hurricane Francine is approaching Louisiana, we are seeing clouds and humidity return locally. That will eventually bring a small rain chance today, with a few showers possible mainly east of I-35. Where they fall, some heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will get into the upper 80s, but with humidity, it will feel closer to the lower 90s.

As Francine departs to our northeast, sinking air on the west side of the circulation will really heat us up into the weekend. In fact, its possible that by Saturday we could see a couple triple digit readings in parts of the area. We'll ride the warm weather into next week, with highs remaining in the mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. A few isolated storms may be possible Monday, and then later in the week. Otherwise, it looks like a warm and dry pattern.

