Some Showers and Storms Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be just the beginning of June, but it definitely won't feel like it as we go through the day! A few showers and storms will be around going through the first half of the day, with quieter conditions building in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s during the heat of the day.

A few isolated storms will still be around tomorrow and Saturday, but things look to dry out for most of next week. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, and a few areas could hit the triple digits.

There are signs that high pressure will back off late next week, bringing small rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather