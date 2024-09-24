Some showers and storms possible Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb to near 90 this afternoon as some showers and storms may fire off a leftover cold front. Another cold front arrives tomorrow morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

"Washed out" cold front serves as focus to fire showers and storms today.

Highs will near 90 this afternoon.

Another cold front arrives tomorrow morning, some showers will be possible along it.

More fall-like air for the second half of the week.

We're waking up this morning to showers and storms firing over generally the same areas they fired yesterday. I don't expect the same results though. Showers and storms may enter a lull by the middle of the day, and then this afternoon - we could see more fire along the leftover cold front. I think the best chances for that will be south of Waco-Temple-Killeen and into the Brazos Valley. With a bit more sunshine, we should be able to get close to 90 this afternoon.

Overnight, things should be quiet as another front approaches us. By morning, some showers and storms could fire along the cold front which will sweep through the area during the morning hours. Behind it, drier air works in leading to highs in the mid 80s Wednesday, with morning lows potentially dipping into the 50s for some on Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures will moderate this weekend, getting close to 90 again, but another front should arrive early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather