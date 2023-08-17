Some of the hottest numbers of the year

25 WEATHER — Our western fringe counties have seen some spicy temperatures at times this year, but for the I-35 corridor, this was safely the hottest day of the year. Waco breezed past the old record for today with a high of 109°, and 110° was briefly observed in Temple. Tomorrow will likely be a couple degrees under those numbers, so still extremely hot. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through at least tomorrow.

Highs in the mid-100s will last through the weekend and into Monday. By Tuesday, there may be just enough of a change in the regional weather pattern to help us out a bit. It is possible that some sort of tropical development could take place in the Gulf next week. If something develops it would likely be weak but may be enough to deliver some rain to parts of Texas. However, it's too early to know whether that would mean us or someplace farther south.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather