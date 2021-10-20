Some Morning Fog Before Another Warm Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're kicking off this Wednesday with a foggy start in spots. The fog will be very localized, so some will see it while others see clear skies. Regardless, give yourself some extra time on your morning commute in case you come across some. Fog will burn off later this morning to partly cloudy skies as south winds start to kick back up. They'll blow around 5-15mph today, which is on the light side. By afternoon, skies should clear a little bit allowing for temperatures to climb into the mid 80s. With the humidity it may feel closer to 90° during the heat of the day.

Thursday will be an interesting forecast. A cold front will try to get close to Central Texas, and may bring a slight wind shift to the north, but overall, colder air will not filter in. There may be some light rain over some of our northern counties, but rain chances will remain rather low across the majority of Central Texas. With the front nearby, I think it will be a mainly cloudy day, which should keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Where the clouds stay the thickest, locations could stay in the 70s. Some models bring some showers on Friday morning, but once again, I think these will be confined to areas north of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Partly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Our next cold front is set to arrive next week bringing the potential for showers and storms by the middle of the week. Behind that front, highs will fall into the 70s for next weekend, with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist