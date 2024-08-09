Some lucky areas may receive a few storms today

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory is in place for much of the region today, although I think for many of us it will be difficult to reach advisory criteria. Although it will be quite hot either way, the maximum heat index I expect to see in our area today would be about 105°. Some better news is that there may be a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon and evening. Right now it appears that the best zones to find these would be southwest of Waco.

That may be all for any rain opportunities for a while, as any chance of a shower tomorrow will be very slim. Temperatures will be just a bit less hot over the next few days, mainly in the upper-90s. By Tuesday, though, we could find ourselves with 100-degree temperatures once again. These may last through the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather