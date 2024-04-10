Some Lingering Storms, but Turning Breezy Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will be around in the morning for some, with redevelopment of non-severe storms possible during the middle of the day. Dry conditions return to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heavy rains and Severe Weather move east of our area into the Southeast.

Some lingering showers and storms are possible on the backside of the east moving system Today.

Drier weather works in for the weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

This morning, we're seeing showers and storms continue to exit the area, which is bringing relief to many who saw damage and flooding yesterday. While that will continue to be the case, on the back side of these systems, you can see redevelopment of showers and storms. While these may be around during the middle of the day, I don't expect them to be strong or severe, nor will they lead to major flooding. That being said, many area creeks and rivers are still swollen, and low water crossings will be an issue still today. In addition, winds will shift to the northwest and turn gusty, potentially reaching 20mph, with gusts extending towards 30mph.

As the winds relax overnight, we'll see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be nice with highs in the 70s and light northwest wind bringing in drier air.

South winds draw in warm and more humid air for the weekend pushing us into the 80s. Some high clouds may work in, but nothing that will cause issues to your plans.

Our next chance of showers and storms arrives next week, with multiple storm chances on the way. Since it's April, we will have to watch for some strong to severe storms so enjoy this break!

Have a great Hump day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather