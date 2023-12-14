Some light rain possible Thursday, but Friday brings high rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Light rain will be possible today during the morning, otherwise expect a cloudy day. Higher rain chances arrive Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light rain showers possible this morning

Clouds will try to break up early this afternoon leading to some ares reaching the mid 60s.

High rain chances are in place Friday, but totals are trending downward.

We're waking up this morning to some light rain across Central Texas this morning. A lot of this is falling into drier air, so anything will be light. Clouds will be around to start the day, but some clearing could take place along and east of I-35. This could lead to high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s in those spots. Areas that remain under cloud cover will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight, with clouds overhead, we will only fall into the 40s.

Tomorrow, we will start cloudy and more humid. Showers and rain will develop west of I-35 and move east across all of Central Texas and the Brazos valley during the day on Friday. Timing is just a little suspect because some models bring this in faster, if that happens, we could see rain more scattered as opposed to a big area of rain. In any case, the majority of the energy in this system now looks to track north of our area. This will keep rain totals lower - it now looks like we will see half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain in most spots. Some areas north of Waco-Temple-Killeen could pick up an inch.

All of the rain will move out Friday night into Saturday morning and the weekend looks dry! Thanks to a cold front, Saturday will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s. We'll warm up slowly into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather