Some cold mornings on the way

25 WEATHER — The rain and storms avoided us to the east today while we enjoyed some sun and a few clouds. The northwest winds will keep coming through tomorrow, making sure that the weather doesn't warm up too much. We'll have lows in the mid-30s tomorrow morning followed by highs in the upper-50s later in the day. We should be treated to total blue sky for Sunday and Monday. Monday morning will be even colder with lows in the low-30s.

Some clouds will make their way back in on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like a totally cloudy day. By Thursday, there may be some rain moving into the region. Some of that rain may continue on Friday as temperatures fluctuate between the 50s and 60s. There may be some opportunities for some decent rainfall but it is unclear right now if Thursday night or Friday will have the best potential.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather