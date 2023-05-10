Soggy Wednesday on tap in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Wednesday is setting up to be a wet day for many in Central Texas.

A low pressure system will spin across Central Texas today drawing up tropical moisture and leading to scattered showers and storms. This low looks to stay on the west side of Central Texas, with the best rain chances to the east of it. That puts most of Central Texas on the wet side of the system, though areas along and west of 281 will be on the drier side, and may not see much rain at all.

The best rain chances will occur during the first half of the day. While it won't rain the whole time, we will see rounds of showers and storms. With all of the moisture in place, some very heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest storms. While no severe weather is expected, gusty winds and flooding can't be ruled out. Most areas east of I-35 could pick up an inch of rainfall where storms move over, but some areas that get hit by multiple rounds, could see isolated totals up to 3 inches. If you encounter flooded roadways, do not cross them!

With the rain in place, highs will likely only make it into the mid 70s. As the system pulls away later this afternoon, rain chances should decrease with drier air wrapping in on Thursday. An isolated shower will still be possible but Thursday looks like a dry day. Thursday and Friday will be warm and humid with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into Mother's Day weekend, it looks like another storm system will come in, combining once again with abundant moisture. This will lead to rounds of heavy rain on Saturday, and some could still linger into Sunday. It would be a smart idea to start looking for indoor plans with Mom.

Next week looks drier and warmer with highs back into the low to mid 80s!

Have a great Wednesday and stay dry!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather