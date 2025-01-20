Snow showers possible this evening. Accumulations will be light.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 30s this afternoon before clouds increase and snow showers develop tonight. Accumulations will be light, with the heaviest across the Brazos Valley.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A bitter cold day is on the way with temperatures starting in the teens.

Highs will climb into the 30s.

Snow showers develop tonight. Heaviest amounts will be in the Brazos Valley.

Good morning! We're waking up to a very cold morning with lows in the teens. With the winds, feel-like numbers will hang out in the single digits. Be sure to bundle up and protect extremities this morning. Through the day, highs will only manage upper 30s with feel-like temperatures in the low 30s. Clouds will eventually increase this afternoon into this evening before snow showers develop tonight. With dry air in place, amounts will be very light. Accumulations to half an inch will be possible from Waco southeast, with half an inch to an inch along highway 79 and 1-2 inches in the Brazos Valley. Activity will clear by midday Tuesday as the heavy snow shifts into southeast Texas. This could be a big snowfall for the Houston Metro where some areas could see more than 4 inches! Heavier totals are even possible into Louisiana as the snow storm shifts into the mid-south.

Moving forward, it will be cold through mid-week with highs slowly inching up and cold mornings in the 20s. We will slowly warm up into the weekend with some rain chances working back into the forecast.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather