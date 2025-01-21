Snow showers coming to an end leading to a sunny but cold Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Snow showers will end this morning and skies will clear this afternoon leading to sunshine. It will remain cold though, with highs only getting into the upper 30s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Snow showers will end early this morning from south to north.

Highs will reach the upper 30s, but feel-like numbers will remain freezing.

Hard freeze tonight.

Warming up for the second half of the week.

Good morning! Some of us woke up to a dusting of snow on the ground across the heart of Central Texas. Dry air limited any sort of accumulations, but it's still nice to see! To our south, some areas in the Brazos Valley neared an inch of accumulation, and even heavier totals are in place across Houston. Any sort of snow showers will clear during the first half of the morning and we will even see sunshine this afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s. With a north wind, it will feel closer to freezing all day, so be sure to stay bundled up!

Overnight, we will see a hard freeze set up with highs in the low 20s. Be sure to protect the pets, plants, pipes, and people overnight with that potential.

South winds return tomorrow bringing highs back into the 50s and even the 60s by Friday! A storm system looks to bring some showers and storms this weekend, though nothing widespread, and nothing wintry at this time. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather