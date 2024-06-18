Small Rain Chances Today increase Wednesday with Arrival of Tropical Moisture

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s today with a few isolated tropical downpours possible. Higher rain chances work in Wednesday while the core of the tropical moisture passes south.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm and muggy day is on the way today with highs climbing into the low 90s.

A few downpours will be possible in the afternoon.

Higher rain chances arrive tomorrow as a tropical system works into South Texas and Mexico.

Rain totals look rather meager locally.

We're continuing to feel the effects of a tropical system brewing in the Gulf. Winds will stay out of the southeast on the breezy side today, keeping humidity rolling into our area. Highs will climb into the low 90s, but with the humidity may feel like the triple digits at times. Isolated downpours will be possible, mainly east of I-35. These may produce brief heavy rain, but will be relatively short-lived.

Later on today, the storm brewing in the Gulf is expected to become the first tropical storm of the season - Alberto. It is expected to make landfall in northern Mexico, however, the effects will be widespread as it is a very broad system. The biggest effect will be the moisture coming out of the Gulf into the Lone Star State. Since the system will pass well to our south, the core of this moisture will likely stay south as well. Because of this, we have lowered rain chances and rain totals. Scattered downpours are still expected Wednesday, with heavy rain possible, though amounts will likely only range from half an inch to an inch. The heaviest amounts will be found south of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Further south, across South Texas, a half foot or more of rain will be possible. With the extra moisture, temperatures may struggle to climb above the low 80s.

On the back side of this system, there is typically more dry air which should feed into an upper-level ridge. That will likely push temperatures back into the mid 90s by the weekend into early next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather