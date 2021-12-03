Small Rain Chances Today, but Warm Weather to Hang Around

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to another foggy start to kick off your Friday. We'll have that around for the first part of your morning, but a weak disturbance will work across for the second part. That should keep the clouds around and should be enough to bring some light rain showers or sprinkles to parts of Central Texas. Drier air will work in for the second part of the day and the afternoon bringing clearing skies and shooting temperatures to near 80°.

The muggy air will hang around this weekend meaning morning low clouds and fog along with low in the 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. Sunday night into Monday, our next cold front will arrive, bringing the chance of a few storms along and east of I-35. We'll see a nice cool-down behind this, but it will be brief, as highs fall into the low 60s for Monday.

Next week looks unsettled with models struggling to grasp onto the flow in the atmosphere. As a result, a few rain chances will be around through the middle of the week before another weak front tries to clear things out for the second part. Starting today, there have been signs of some colder air moving in by the end of next weekend. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist