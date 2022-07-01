Small rain chances to start weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday brought more heat to Central Texas, as highs once again climbed to 100°. Today will bring slightly cooler temperatures thanks to tropical moisture working in. The best chance for rain will be found over southeast Texas. Still, a few downpours will be possible today, mainly east of I-35.

The tropical low moves east of us tomorrow, but at the same time, a weak mid-level disturbance will swing across. That should be enough to squeeze out some showers and storms tomorrow with downpours possible once again. Rain will be scattered though, and not widespread.

The faucet turns off starting Sunday, and that's when big heat takes over. July 4th looks to be hot with highs in the lower triple digits. Heading into next week, high temperatures could approach the middle triple digits as July heat settles in.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather