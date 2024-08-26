Small rain chances to start the new week

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will still be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and feel-like numbers exceeding 100, but a few folks may get some cooling showers Monday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Starting off cooler, with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

Daily rain chances continue for most of the week.

We're waking up this morning to a much better situation than last Monday, with lows starting in the mid 70s. It will still end up hot and humid this afternoon, but highs should stay below 100, in the mid 90s. A disturbance coming out of the Gulf of Mexico into our area could bring a few showers and storms by afternoon, with the best chances east of I-35. With that still around, a few showers and storms will be possible tomorrow too, with slowly drying conditions into Thursday.

The pattern remains unsettled this weekend into next week. I don't think we will have a ton of issues for Friday night football, but a few showers may be around. Rain chances may slowly increase this weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather