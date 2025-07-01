Small rain chances to start July

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for some isolated showers. Small rain chances look to linger into the 4th, but nothing widespread.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Barry's leftover moisture keeps rain chances around through the 4th.

Chances remain low, but isolated showers stay possible.

Otherwise hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, especially into the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to another humid start with lows in the low to mid 70s. You'll notice more cloud cover as you walk out the door, that's from leftover moisture from what was tropical storm Barry. The moisture from it is streaming from South Texas up into areas west of I-35. This will provide just enough cloud cover and moisture to keep our highs around 95 or so, but may also allow for some isolated showers this afternoon. The best chances will be found west of I-35.

Moisture is expected to linger into the middle of the week and perhaps into the Fourth of July. Highs will stay in the mid 90s, but there's a possibility we see a higher rain chance on Thursday. Our in-house computer model suggests most of the energy leftover from Barry tracks directly over our area. If that happens, we may see more scattered activity Thursday. For now, I'm only calling for a few showers, but that will need to be watched. It looks like, at least right now, that we will see most of that moisture start to move out before the Fourth. I'm still going to keep some isolated showers around, but nothing that will necessitate canceling your plans.

This weekend, high pressure starts to build which will push highs into the upper 90s. We may even see a few areas hit 100 this weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather