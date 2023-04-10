Small Rain Chances to Kick Off the Work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a wet pattern that took us into Easter Weekend, we saw a dry day Sunday. Now, a small chance of rain will be with us as we start the new week.

A dying complex of storms over West Texas has developed into a little low pressure system that could trigger some showers and storms this afternoon. The best chance of that happening will be where that little system tracks, which right now, looks to be to the southwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Storms should remain below severe limits, but gusty winds can't be ruled out.

Elsewhere, highs will climb into the low 70s, which is below the normal Mid-70s we typically see this afternoon.

we'll monitor activity over Oklahoma today. If anything can develop, the same situation may happen tomorrow thanks to northerly flow aloft.

Temperatures slowly warm to the 80s with southerly flow taking over for the rest of the week. We could see our next cold front trigger storm chances Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather