Small rain chances this weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a break from the triple digits for one day, we once again saw the mercury rise to those levels Thursday. We'll see another triple digit day for Friday and once again will have Saharan dust in the air. A weak tropical wave will give us a small chance for showers, mainly east of I-35, with the heating of the day.

As the tropical wave works further north on Saturday, we will see the potential for an isolated shower or storm hang around. Again, many will miss out, but when you are in a drought like we are, every little rain chance helps.

Beyond the weekend, high pressure strengthens again bringing back highs near 103 degrees.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather