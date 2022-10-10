Small Rain Chances Returning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another nice day here in Central Texas as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be in place, giving way to some cloud cover in the late afternoon and evenings.

Some changes may be coming our way Wednesday as a weak cold front could spark showers and storms in the afternoon. Activity will be scattered to isolated, so many will miss out. Still, this will be our first shot in a while at breaking our 30+ day rain-free streak!

Quiet weather takes over to end the week with a slight cool-down. We'll see another cold front with rain chances to kick off next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather