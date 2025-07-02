Small rain chances continue Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for some isolated showers. More showers may be possible Thursday and July 4th.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Small rain chances continue.

Rain chances increase Thursday.

Some linger for the Fourth of July.

Turning hotter this weekend.

Good morning! We've seen the humidity increase again overnight thanks to southerly winds. That humidity will be around this afternoon allowing for feel-like temperatures to near the triple digits. I do expect some showers and storms to develop in the afternoon, but activity will be isolated to scattered at best. Heading into Thursday, it looks like the core of what's left of Barry's moisture will now move over Central Texas, raising the likelihood of scattered showers. The highest potential will be in the afternoon and this will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

Models are hinting on the potential that this moisture gets stuck in our atmosphere Friday too, and while I don't think it's a washout, I do think we'll have the potential for more scattered showers during the day on the Fourth of July. I do think this will clear out in time for fireworks, but it is something we will monitor for your plans. Beyond that, high pressure will take over for the weekend pushing our highs back into the upper 90s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather