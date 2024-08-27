Small rain chances continue Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s with scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon. Any activity will be rather isolated, but brief heavy rain will be possible.
THE BREAKDOWN:
- Temperatures not as hot as last week, running in the mid 90s.
- Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible this week.
- Higher rain chances possible this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
We're waking up this morning to a few showers and storms working across southern portions of Central Texas. This is associated with an upper low that's over the Austin area. As that transitions northeast, a few showers and storms will be possible today. The highest chances will lie to the south and west of Waco-Temple-Killeen, though popcorn showers and storms will be possible anywhere this afternoon. Otherwise it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 90s.
The low will be a little further away tomorrow, so expect more isolated activity, but showers will remain possible. The daily chance of afternoon showers lingers into Friday, though I think most ball games will be alright. Expect rain chances to increase this weekend as highs drop into the low 90s and upper 80s! I don't expect a washout, but I do expect scattered showers and storms possible. Rain chances may slowly taper off into the middle of next week, but models look to keep us in the low to mid 90s! A big improvement from the last few weeks!
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather