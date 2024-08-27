Small rain chances continue Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s with scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon. Any activity will be rather isolated, but brief heavy rain will be possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures not as hot as last week, running in the mid 90s.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible this week.

Higher rain chances possible this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

We're waking up this morning to a few showers and storms working across southern portions of Central Texas. This is associated with an upper low that's over the Austin area. As that transitions northeast, a few showers and storms will be possible today. The highest chances will lie to the south and west of Waco-Temple-Killeen, though popcorn showers and storms will be possible anywhere this afternoon. Otherwise it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

The low will be a little further away tomorrow, so expect more isolated activity, but showers will remain possible. The daily chance of afternoon showers lingers into Friday, though I think most ball games will be alright. Expect rain chances to increase this weekend as highs drop into the low 90s and upper 80s! I don't expect a washout, but I do expect scattered showers and storms possible. Rain chances may slowly taper off into the middle of next week, but models look to keep us in the low to mid 90s! A big improvement from the last few weeks!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather