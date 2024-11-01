CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will be around today, but highs should still reach the low 80s. Expect some isolated showers, but coverage will be low.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Small rain chances continue through the weekend

Highs stay near 80

Monday brings more widespread storms

Next week looks cooler!

We're waking up this morning to a lot of humidity in our atmosphere. That could lead to some drizzle or fog developing through sunrise. Expect clouds to hang around today, but some pockets of sunshine may develop leading to highs in the lower 80s. There could be a few isolated showers, but the coverage will be very low, they won't impact your Friday night games too much!

Isolated showers and storms will be possible again Saturday, though the coverage remains low. Don't expect a washout.

Our next best chance for storms will arrive Monday with our next storm system. Expect more widespread coverage, and the potential is there for some strong to severe storms. It's something we will iron out over the weekend. Any storms should clear out for Election Day, so be sure to go vote! Behind that system, highs look to stay in the 70s next week! Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather