Small rain chances, but still warm and muggy for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with humidity making it feel closer to 100. A few showers will remain possible, but most miss out.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Steady summer heat, but not big summer heat, continues.

Small rain chances increase a bit Wednesday.

Looking a tad hotter for the weekend - but still avoiding big heat.

Good morning! We're waking up to another humid start with lows in the mid 70s. Expect the heat to build again this afternoon as we climb into the low to mid 90s, which is normal for this time of year. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon with the seabreeze. The highest chances will be found in the Brazos Valley. A higher influx of moisture arrives Wednesday bringing more scattered activity, but it will still be hit and miss. Meanwhile ,the big heat dome will be placed over the eastern half of the country leading to triple digits on the eastern seaboard up to the northeast.

High pressure will weaken, but shift south, leading to quieter weather into the weekend and highs in the mid 90s. For now, it looks like that high struggles to fully get in place, meaning mid 90s continue into next week and we avoid the big heat. Humidity will still make it feel closer to 100.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather