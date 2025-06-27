Small rain chance Friday but heating up for the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low to mid 90s Friday with an isolated shower possible across the Brazos Valley. Expect rising temperatures this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Small isolated shower chance in the Brazos Valley

Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon but feel like 100.

Big heat looks to arrive next week.

Good morning! It's another humid start to the day with morning lows in the mid 70s. Expect a similar feel through the day as what we have seen this week. There will be less shower activity, with an isolated shower or two still possible, mainly over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. With the humidity, it may feel closer to 100 once again.

Expect temperatures to increase this weekend as highs climb into the mid 90s. We will monitor a tropical wave in the Caribbean that may move into the Gulf and has a very small chance of organizing over the next 7 days. The main thing that will do is bring shower activity to the Texas coast by Sunday. Keep this in mind if you are traveling to hit our beaches. Next week, high pressure builds which will send our highs into the upper 90s in time for July 4th!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

