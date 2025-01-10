Small flurry chance Friday morning before chilly day

CENTRAL TEXAS — A small chance of flurries will be around this morning before drier air works in and brings a quieter day. Highs will climb into the upper 30s with feel like numbers in the low 30s thanks to north breezes.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flurries possible this morning.

Staying chilly all day with feel likes in the 30s.

Hard freeze tonight, but warmer for the weekend.

Good morning! We're seeing a few flurries this morning, and that may occur before lunchtime, but then things will dry out. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s this afternoon, but feel like the low 30s thanks to cold air.

Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 20s with another hard freeze. Bring in the pets and the plants!

This weekend, temperatures warm into the mid 50s, which is cool, but will feel nice compared to what we went through this week!

Next week looks warmer with highs in the 50s and the 60s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather