Small downpour chance Thursday, but turning drier for the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will get into the upper 80s today with a few downpours possible in the afternoon, generally east of I-35. We're tracking a cold front that will bring drier air and sunshine for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Small downpour chance this afternoon, with highest chances east of I-35.

Maybe some isolated showers Friday.

Drier air arrives with cold front this weekend.

We're waking up this morning to a few sprinkles drifting across the Brazos Valley, but most of us are dry. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will keep things wet along the coast, and even sling some moisture our way late this afternoon. This won't lead to widespread showers, but some isolated downpours will be possible later this afternoon, with the best chances lying east of I-35. As these move west, they'll encounter drier air and should fall apart this evening.

Residual moisture could lead to some isolated showers Friday afternoon too, but Friday night football should be just fine the way it's looking right now.

A cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday. Since it's early in the season, it doesn't pack a lot of cold air - but it will usher in drier air. Afternoons will still be warm in the upper 80s, but mornings will have a nice, crisp feel to them as they start in the low 60s Sunday through Tuesday. Next week becomes a little murky as tropical moisture could sneak back in bringing small rain chances to end the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather