Small chance of rain Friday before taste of Fall arrives!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance of a few isolated downpours in the late afternoon and early evening. A cold front pushes dry air in overnight leading to a nice weekend!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Isolated downpours possible this afternoon with brief heavy rain, occasional lightning.

Activity clears after sunset as drier air works in behind a cold front.

Mild and pleasant weekend with cool mornings in the 50s!

Rain chances return next week.

It's a little humid as you're walking out the door this morning, but we won't have to wait long to feel much nicer weather working into Central Texas! A cold front is to our north near the Red River. Ahead of that, a warm and humid day is on the way with highs near 90 and the potential for a couple downpours in the late afternoon. I don't expect a ton of issues for Friday Night Football, but it's not out of the question we see some occasional lightning if downpours are able to form. Anything should clear relatively quick.

Drier air works in overnight behind a cold front. That will make things quite pleasant for the weekend! Morning lows will be in the 60s Saturday morning with north breezes Saturday and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The real nice weather is in place Sunday and Monday mornings as we'll get a taste of fall with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 50s!

Moisture shoved down to the south by the cold front will eventually work back north by the second half of next week bringing back the humidity and small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

