Small chance of isolated showers to start the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of what was tropical storm Barry may lead to small rain chance. Otherwise, the week starts hot!

Remnants of Barry may bring a small rain chance as they move into Texas.

Hot and humid weather looks to continue.

Heat builds into holiday weekend.

Good morning! It's another warm and humid morning out there with lows starting off in the mid 70s. Expect hot and humid conditions to continue. The wild card in our forecast is what happens with the remnants of what was Tropical storm Barry, which made landfall in northern Mexico this weekend. That extra moisture may be enough to bring in an isolated rain chance during the afternoon, particularly over areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Any activity will be isolated.

We'll also watch a cold front near the Red River tomorrow. That combined with the extra moisture may lead to some isolated chances as well. Highs will stay in the mid 90s. I'm hesitant to completely get rid of rain chances until high pressure takes over for the holiday weekend. That could push highs closer to 98/99! Stay tuned!

