Slowly Warming Up This Week

25 WEATHER — The weather looks nice for the rest of the week. We may see a few isolated showers and patchy drizzle tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will bring decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

Great weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will bring highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. It looks dry for the rest of the week as well.

The weekend may start to bring a few more clouds to the area, but we will keep it dry for now. Highs will be around 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances may increase again as we head into Thanksgiving week. It should cool off as we approach Thanksgiving, but a lot could still change from as we get closer.