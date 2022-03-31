Slowly Warming Up Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — The weather looks nice through the weekend. It will be cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday may bring a couple of clouds with highs in the mid 70s. A weak system will pass by the area Saturday morning, so there could be a few sprinkles. Other than that little wrinkle in the forecast, things are looking nice both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and in the low 80s Sunday. Get out and enjoy!

Our next stronger system will arrive Monday/Tuesday of next week. Most of Monday should be quiet, but scattered shower and storm potential will increase Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Right now this looks like another lighter event with most places receiving less than an inch of rain. A couple of strong storms are possible as well.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist