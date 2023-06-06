Slowly Warming Into The 90s

25 WEATHER — We will be on a slow warming trend through the end of the week on into the weekend. Highs will be close to 90° Wednesday, and in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. We should maintain those mid 90s into the weekend. There will be a chance for a few widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. There could be a slightly better chance of rain this weekend if a weak cold front settles in just to our north.

Next week it appears summer is going to want to take hold of Central Texas. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, but highs may soar closer to 100° by the middle and end of next week! You knew we couldn't hold off the heat forever!