Slow Warm Up Through Saturday

25 WEATHER — We are instore for a slow warmup Thursday through Saturday with temperatures going from the 50s into the 60s. A few showers are possible on and off this weekend into next week. A series of cold front will make an impact on the area through next week.

Tonight looks chilly with lows falling into the lower 30s as skies clear. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another storm system pulling out of the southwest US. This may grab enough moisture for a few showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. Otherwise it will be nice with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday. A cold front will enter the picture Sunday, so highs will make the upper 50s and low 60s before dropping some during the afternoon and evening hours.

Next week is all about what model you believe. Right now I am going to side with the cooler temperatures since we are in January and we are usually cooler this time of year. With that said, if the front holds up at all, highs could be much warmer. For now, we are going with on and off shower chances throughout the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned!