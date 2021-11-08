Slow Warm-Up Before Next Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a beautiful weekend, we woke up to some dense fog in spots here in Central Texas. We should see that burn off during the middle of the morning and give way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with south winds around 10mph.

Overnight, clouds will increase as moisture works its way back into our atmosphere leading to a mostly cloudy day on Tuesday. That will set us up for our next cold front that will come in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing shower and storm potential. The best chance right now looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front quickly clears out the rain Thursday and we should see sunshine during the afternoon. Expect dry air and highs in the 60s behind the front leading into the weekend.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist