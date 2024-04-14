Slim odds for rain Tuesday morning

25 WEATHER — We had the clouds break up as the day went on today, but we may not be so lucky tomorrow. Clouds should hang on through most of Monday, but temperatures will still be able to reach the low-80s. Southerly winds will continue at their usual pace. On Monday evening, there is still some potential for storms to develop in west Texas. It is doubtful that any of those will make it here, and if they do, it would be by Tuesday morning in a very weakened state.

A couple new showers could perk up in our eastern counties late Tuesday morning but they wouldn't stay in the region for long. Overall it should be a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday and Thursday have the chance to be a few degrees warmer. A few storms could be back in the region by Thursday. We should get some cooler weather into our area by Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather