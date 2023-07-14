Watch Now
Slightly Less Hot for Friday, but Still Dangerous Heat

Highs will climb to 104 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures nearing 110 in the afternoon. Continue to take heat precautions.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 08:59:55-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought the hottest day of 2023 so far with highs reaching 106 in Waco. We'll see some slight easing of the heat today, which is why our excessive heat warning has been replaced with a heat advisory. Highs will still climb to around 104, with the humidity making it feel closer to 110 during the heat of the day. Once again continue to take your heat precautions.

There are signs the heat will ease a bit as we head into the weekend with highs falling to 101. Temperatures pick back up early next week as high pressure builds again.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
