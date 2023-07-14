Slightly Less Hot for Friday, but Still Dangerous Heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought the hottest day of 2023 so far with highs reaching 106 in Waco. We'll see some slight easing of the heat today, which is why our excessive heat warning has been replaced with a heat advisory. Highs will still climb to around 104, with the humidity making it feel closer to 110 during the heat of the day. Once again continue to take your heat precautions.

There are signs the heat will ease a bit as we head into the weekend with highs falling to 101. Temperatures pick back up early next week as high pressure builds again.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather